SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been a record-breaking year for the Food Bank of Iowa with 21 million pounds of food distributed this year.

The organization has distributed 4 million more pounds in 2023 than in 2022, and the Food Bank of Siouxland continues to work just as hard.

“We are right in line with the last four fiscal years,” said Associate Executive Director with the Food Bank of Siouxland Valerie Peterson, “We have seen approximately anywhere between 3.3 and 3.5 million pounds of food being distributed each year, and we’re right on track to distribute within that range again this year.”

Peterson told KCAU 9 that one of the biggest difficulties that the Food Bank is having is the inflation of food products. However, thanks to the generous volunteers, donors, and partnerships, they expect to give out 3.3 to 3.4 million pounds of food for the fiscal year.