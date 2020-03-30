Food Bank of Siouxland receives matching gift of $30,000

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland announce a matching gift opportunity of up to $30,000 with The Kind World Foundation Friday.

Funds from the gift will be dedicated to help cover the cost of increased food needed in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The food bank has a long partnership with the Kind World Foundation, having been the recipient of previous gifts for numerous needs over the years, particularly in the area of the BackPack Program: Food for Kids and other opportunities to feed those in need.

This gift is particularly timely, as March is already proving to be the biggest month in the food bank’s history in terms of pounds distributed, reaching nearly 400,000 pounds of food before the end of the month, the food bank said.

Norm Waitt, Chairman of The Kind World Foundation urges community members to donate to the food bank too.

“We at the Kind World Foundation are asking you to join us and please give what you can to the Food Bank of Siouxland to help ensure that no one goes hungry in this difficult time of great need,” Waitt said.

“The Food Bank is able to acquire 13 pounds of food for every one dollar donated, so this is an extraordinarily powerful gift,” Linda Scheid, Food Bank Executive Director said.

Latest Coronavirus Stories