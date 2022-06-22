SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Arby’s Foundation has chosen the Food Bank of Siouxland as a recipient of a grant for the third year in a row.

According to a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Arby’s Foundation will be awarding a $10,000 grant to support ending childhood hunger.

The release stated that the funds from the grant will go toward the Food Bank of Siouxland’s BackPack Program. The program, which serves 10 elementary schools in the area, provides some food for kids who may have little to no food over the weekend.

“With this grant, we are able to feed more families of Siouxland which is at the core of our mission at the Food Bank of Siouxland,” said Executive Director Jacob Wanderscheid, “Thank you to the Arby’s Foundation for selecting us.”

According to the release, the Arby’s Foundation expects to give out nearly 200 local grants across the U.S., and has promised $500,000 for communities where there is an Arby’s restaurant.