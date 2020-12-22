Food Bank of Siouxland receives donation of more than 2 tons of food

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has received more than 2 tons of food as a donation from Sparklight.

The nearly 4,500 pounds of food came from Sparklight associates in the Sioux City area to help feed families in need during the holiday season, according to a release from Sparklight.

Food Bank of Siouxland Development Director Valerie Petersen said that they are thankful for the donation and that it will help ensure those in need during the holidays.

“We are so grateful for this support from Sparklight,” Petersen said. “Ensuring that everyone in our community is able to make their holidays special during such a trying year is one of the greatest gifts that can be given. Sparklight is making Siouxland stronger during an incredibly difficult time and the Food Bank of Siouxland is humbled by their kindness.”

Sparklight’s Sioux City General Manager Mike Drahota said that while they normally hold a holiday food drive, it was even more important due to food banks’ resources in the country are strained this year.

“It’s an annual tradition for Sparklight associates to hold food drives during the holidays, but it takes on greater urgency this year when local food banks are seeing an increased demand due to the number of community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Drahota said. “We are happy to support the Food Bank of Siouxland in its mission to feed families in need this holiday season and beyond.”