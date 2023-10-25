SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Not too long ago the Food Bank of Siouxland received several hundred gallons of white milk with a promise that more milk was coming, well it arrived.

Kemps and Hy-Vee provided more than 49,000 single-serving chocolate milk cartons to the food bank previously receiving a donation of 800 gallons last month.

Jacob Wanderscheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland tells us the donation will help roughly 2,000 children through the agency’s backpack program.

“In the past dairy has been hard for us to come by and so when we work with Hy-Vee and Kemps to get shelf-stable milk that last a lot longer. We can keep it on the warehouse floor, we don’t need as much space in our cooler, and that will really help the nutritional deficit that we work with in our food-insecure families,” said Wanderscheid.

The donation will be split between the Food Bank of Siouxland’s backpack program and distributed to agencies across Siouxland.

Jay Johnson, the sales director with Kemps says it’s great to be able to help so many families.

“There’s so many things that go good and bad within all industries, but when you get to take an hour out of your day and come impact families positively and also get to spend some time with some customers and talk to them, that’s really what the days all about and what this whole partnership is all about,” Johnson said.

Wanderscheid said he’s thankful for these last two months of milk donations and hopes their partnership with Hy-Vee, Kemps, and Prairie Farms continues.