Food Bank of Siouxland receives $25,000 grant from Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has been named one of the five recipients for the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s 2020 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

Each recipient will receive a $25,000 grant, a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party, and their logo featured on the helmet of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

The logos of the five non-profits will appear on his helmet during a NASCAR Cup race.

The five recipients and how many votes they received for the grant are:

  • National Mental Health Association of Georgia: 33,674 votes
  • TABLE, Inc: 31,416 votes
  • Working in the Schools (WITS): 27,523 votes
  • Food Bank of Siouxland: 25,437 votes
  • DMF Youth, Inc.: 24,501 votes
Photo Courtesy of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

The food bank was one of 10 semi-finalists named in June to be the running for a chance to receive the grant from Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

The program gives people across the U.S. the chance to nominate their favorite charity that supports K-12 public education for a $25,000 grant.

It started in 2008 and has awarded more than $1.33 million to 121 charities.

For more information on Helmet of Hope and to see the full list of voting results, click here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories