Food Bank of Siouxland receives $25,000 grant from Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has been named one of the five recipients for the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s 2020 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

Each recipient will receive a $25,000 grant, a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party, and their logo featured on the helmet of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.

The logos of the five non-profits will appear on his helmet during a NASCAR Cup race.

The five recipients and how many votes they received for the grant are:

National Mental Health Association of Georgia: 33,674 votes

TABLE, Inc: 31,416 votes

Working in the Schools (WITS): 27,523 votes

Food Bank of Siouxland: 25,437 votes

DMF Youth, Inc.: 24,501 votes

Photo Courtesy of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

The food bank was one of 10 semi-finalists named in June to be the running for a chance to receive the grant from Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

The program gives people across the U.S. the chance to nominate their favorite charity that supports K-12 public education for a $25,000 grant.

It started in 2008 and has awarded more than $1.33 million to 121 charities.

For more information on Helmet of Hope and to see the full list of voting results, click here.

