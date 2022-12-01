SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland received a large donation from Scheels and Siouxland Federal Credit Union Thursday.

More than $11,000 was given to the local non-profit after the Siouxland Federal Credit Union held their annual silent auction to raise money for a local organization of their choice. Scheels then matched their donation to add as well.

Valerie Petersen is the associate director for the Food Bank of Siouxland. She said the large sum of money will provide food to hundreds of people.

“We always say that we can purchase up to five meals per dollar donated, so looking at a donation of over $11,000 we’re looking at least 55,000 meals that have been given to the Siouxland community,” said Petersen.

Petersen said the Food Bank of Siouxland is very thankful for the generous donation.