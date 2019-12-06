Food Bank of Siouxland receives over 25,000 pounds of meat from Tyson Foods

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has received 25,500 pounds of meat donated by Tyson Foods on Friday.

The donation includes 7,500 pounds of beef and 18,000 pounds of chicken and went to the Food Bank’s warehouse.

The food will benefit many individuals and families struggling with food insecurity in the Food Bank of Siouxland’s eleven counties that it reaches.

“We are committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we operate and proud to support our local hunger relief agencies,” said Debra Vernon, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at Tyson Foods. “Protein is often the most difficult item for food banks to acquire and today’s donation will go a long way in ensuring our friends and neighbors throughout Iowa won’t have to worry where their next meal will come from this holiday season.”

The eleven counties that the Food Bank reaches are in Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Lyon, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties in Iowa; and Burt, Dakota, and Thurston counties in Nebraska.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the main food supplier for non-profit agencies in Siouxland, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, residential facilities, daycare, and senior centers.

The food bank currently provides food to around 100 member agencies.

Latest Stories