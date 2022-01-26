SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland has decided to delay their 18th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Due to higher numbers of COVID-19 cases in Siouxland, the organization felt that postponing the event best aligned with their mission and values.

The Food Bank said that their staff and board are currently working to find a later date this year for the event.

Food Bank staff will be in contact with sponsors, donors, and ticket holders over the next week to discuss future steps.

The event has been a community staple for nearly 20 years which includes a soup dinner, silent auction, and a live auction.

The event was originally set to be held on February 4 at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City. The event will be presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

“A successful fundraising event is important for the Food Bank of Siouxland to fulfil our mission of leading Siouxland in the fight against hunger,” stated the Food Bank of Siouxland’s Executive Director, Jacob Wanderscheid, “It is important to be in a position where all the supporters of this mission can join us to celebrate successes and prepare for the future.”

