Food Bank of Siouxland partners with Iowa Total Care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland’s Mobile Pantry Program food truck has been funded to distribute and pick up food for at least the next year, thanks to a partnership between the food and Iowa Total Care.

A ribbon-cutting and unveiling will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the Food Bank of Siouxland.

In addition to the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program, Food to You, the truck also picks up donations from local retailers.

“In the past year we have seen significant increases in the amount of food needed in the rural portion of our service area,” said Food Bank of Siouxland Development Director, Valerie Petersen, “To know that we have the support of Iowa Total Care, and we can continue serving these areas because of their support, is a huge relief. We are excited to continue collaborating with Iowa Total Care over the next year.”

Iowa Total Care is a care plan that provides health insurance in Iowa.

Iowa Total Care has also provided funding for the Food Bank’s BackPack Program: Food for Kids this year.

“Iowa Total Care is committed to helping a growing number of individuals who struggle to put food on their table,” said Mitch Wasden, Plan President and CEO of Iowa Total Care, “Through Iowa Total Care’s Be well. Eat Well initiative, which promotes healthy living through healthy eating, we are grateful to partner and support the great work of the Food Bank of Siouxland.”

For more information about the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their website.

For more information about Iowa Total Care’s Be Well. Eat Well initiative visit their website.