Food Bank of Siouxland named one of 10 semi-finalists to receive $25K grant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland is one of the 10 semi-finalists in the Jimmie Johnson Foundation’s 2020 Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program started in 2008 and it gives people across the U.S. the chance to nominate their favorite charity that supports K-12 public education for a $25,000 grant.

The five organizations that receive the most votes will each receive a $25,000 grant and a Blue Bunny Ice Cream party.

In addition, those organizations’ logos will be on the seven-time NASCAR champion’s helmet during a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The voting period started on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CDT and ends on June 30 at 2 p.m. CDT.

It’s the 13th year that the Le Mars-based ice cream company has teamed up with the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. To date, it has donated more than $1.3 million to 121 different charities.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is the only Siouxland organization in this year’s semi-finalist.

The food bank isn’t the only local organization to have been featured in the Helmet of Hope:

2018 – Siouxland Ag in the Classroom

2017 – Mary J. Treglia Community House

2016 – Mercy Child Advocacy Center

2015 – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

2014 – LeMars Community Schools Foundation

2013 – Make-A-Wish Iowa

2012 – United Way of Siouxland

