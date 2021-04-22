Food Bank of Siouxland, Musketeers encourage Siouxlanders to help ‘Fill the Bowls’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers and the Food Bank of Siouxland are asking Siouxlanders to help “fill the bowls” for those in need on April 23.

According to a release, Siouxlanders attending the Musketeers game against the Fargo Force on April 23 are encouraged to bring three canned items to the Primebank Box Office and in return will receive a $7 ticket for Friday’s game.

“The Musketeers take pride in supporting the community that supports them. The Food Bank of Siouxland is one of the best charity organizations in the area, and if we can help them make a difference in the fight against hunger then we’ll do all we can,” says Musketeers CEO, Travis Morgan.

“We are excited to be working together with the Sioux City Musketees again this year to fill the bowl to cheer on our Sioux City Musketeers as well as to fill the bowls of those in need in Siouxland,” said the Food Bank’s development director, Valerie Petersen. “The Musketeers have supported the Food Bank for many years and in many ways, and we are excited to see the team advance in their journey to the playoffs.”

To learn how you can help the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their website.