SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Community Health Center and partner organizations hosted “Rock the Center” for national health center week.

Siouxlanders were able to pick up free produce and food from the Food Bank of Siouxland and Iowa Total Care. Additionally, the food bank received funding from Iowa Total Care to help fund the food bank’s mobile pantry.

The food bank’s executive director Jacob Wanderscheid said their mobile pantry helped bring food to those who really need it.

“The reason we chose this location is because it’s a food desert. We don’t necessarily have the best access to fresh, healthy products without transportation. That’s what the mobile pantry program does, try to alleviate transportation. When we have mobile pantries here, we see a lot of people walk up to the event. So just having it here where people can just walk instead of getting a ride is much appreciated,” Wanderscheid said.

Iowa Total Care also gave out hygiene products like shampoo and deodorant.