Food Bank of Siouxland, Iowa Total Care reveal new mobile pantry program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland announced that Iowa Total Care is sponsoring their new mobile pantry truck.

The food bank hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the partnership and the mobile pantry program, which will help bring healthy choices right to people who don’t normally have access to fresh food.

Development Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland Valerie Peterson said the goal is to improve the health of the community, one person at a time.

“So the mobile food pantry reaches areas that may not otherwise be able to get healthy, fresh food on a regular basis. Some areas that we consider food deserts in food banking,” said Peterson.

“Here in Sioux City, we have a lot of food pantries around town, so being able to take the food outside of Woodbury and Sioux City, Woodbury county and Sioux City, and bring it to areas that have a little bit less access to food is vitally important,” said Jake Wanderscheid, the Executive Director of Food Bank of Siouxland.

The food truck is capable of carrying up to 10,000 lbs. of food at a time.