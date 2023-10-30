SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland is introducing Holiday Harvest Boxes for neighbors experiencing food insecurity during the holiday season.

This program is meant to relieve budgets throughout the holidays by providing traditional side dishes. Dishes like green beans, cornbread mix, stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, and more.

“While the holidays are a time of joy for many, they can be a time of added stress for individuals and families facing food insecurity. The Food Bank of Siouxland and our partners want to ensure that everyone in our community can enjoy a special holiday meal, no matter their current financial circumstances. Any time there are additional costs incurred, we see an increase in neighbors visiting pantries, and the holidays are a prime example of that. We’re grateful for Hy-Vee and so many others in our community understanding and supporting our Holiday Harvest,” said Food Bank of Siouxland Associate Executive Director Valerie Petersen.

The Food Bank of Siouxland has partnered again with Hy-Vee to fight food insecurity within the community.

“The Siouxland Hy-Vees have a long history of being part of and giving back to the local

community. Partnering with the Food Bank of Siouxland is yet another way for us to continue

this commitment to help those in need,” said Scott Wieck of Hy-Vee.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the program can do the following: