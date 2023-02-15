SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland is taking a “quack” at a new fundraiser.

Held at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, the Food Bank is hosting the first-ever KenDUCKY Derby Friday, February 17, at 2 p.m.

People can buy rubber ducks to partake in the event. At the race, the rubber ducks will start at the top of the water slide, enter the water, and race to the finish line at the other side of the pool.

The duck who crosses the finish line first will be crowned the Grand Champion Lucky Duck and will win the buyer a party at the YMCA, a one-night stay at the Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, and a cake from Hy-Vee.

The event will be held at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA and is open to the public. Participants who bought ducks don’t need to be present to win. Additionally, the Food Bank will be live-streaming the event on its Facebook page.

No more than 20 ducks can be purchased. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping the Food Bank of Siouxland continue its operation as they help fight against hunger. Ducks can be bought by clicking here.

The event is being sponsored by Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, and Hy-Vee.