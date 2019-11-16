Food Bank of Siouxland holds third annual Cranksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be November, but Saturday should be a great day for a ride in Siouxland.

A local organization has another great reason to grab your bike, it’s Sioux City’s third annual Cranksgiving, sponsored by Albrecht Cycle.

On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., cyclists will take off from Albrecht and head out on a scavenger hunt of local grocery stores.

All to help make sure Siouxlanders have food on the table for this holiday season.

“They’ll be out from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. collecting food or donations for the Food Bank. So food or cash are both most welcome. And a good opportunity for us to partner with another group of people that have really stepped up and been very good to the Food Bank and we appreciate them.” says Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Cranksgiving is free for anyone to participate in but requires a donation of about $10 -$20 to purchase the food items on the scavenger list.

You just bring your bike, a backpack and your donation for the Food Bank of Siouxland to Albrecht Cycle on Saturday afternoon to join in this year’s wonderfully warm Cranksgiving.