SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Food Festival kicked off on Saturday at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center. Those who attended received “Big Bite” and “Little Bite” tickets to roam around the food vendor alley and get a taste of Siouxland establishments.

There were nine vendors at this year’s festival, some of which include Fazzoli’s and Crumbl Cookies.

The event is hosted by the Food Bank of Siouxland and used to be called the Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The Food Bank’s Associate Executive Director told KCAU 9 why she believes the new festival is a better way to reach back out to the community.

“We wanted something that was a little more accessible to people in the community,” said Valerie Petersen, “So, we thought, you know, bigger cities do these food festivals, then why can’t we do something like that? We have such a wide variety of food offerings in the community.”

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland, and this is the Food Bank’s largest fundraiser of the year.