Food Bank of Siouxland distributing fresh eggs after large donation

Siouxland families in need will have the opportunity to pick up fresh eggs after the Food Bank of Siouxland received a trailer filled with pallets of fresh eggs.

According to a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland and Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, the food bank will be distributing fresh eggs Tuesday to those in need during this COVID-19 crisis.

The egg distribution event will take place in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eggs will be available until their supply is depleted.

The fresh eggs were donated from Daybreak Foods along with transportation supplied by Tom Gullickson, Inc., and boxes provided by Falcon Packaging.

Rhonda Robson with the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA said the donation will help many families in the community and that they are proud to help serve the community in this way.

The Food Bank of Siouxland’s Executive Director Linda Scheid stated, “This incredible generosity will help countless families in need! This donation will help not only those who have struggled with food insecurity prior to the virus, but now individuals and families who have lost their paychecks and find themselves needing assistance, perhaps for the very first time in their lives. This enormous donation is just another example of how those who can are helping to step in to help care for their communities.”

Scheid also said the food bank is appreciative to the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA for allowing the distribution to take place in their lot and for organizing volunteers for Tuesday’s egg distribution.

