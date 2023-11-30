SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local nonprofit organization is helping families have one less thing to worry about for the holiday season.

Volunteers at the Food Bank of Siouxland are putting together “holiday harvest boxes.” Each box is filled with traditional holiday sides in order to help families have a traditional meal without all the financial strain.

Sydney Marks with the food bank said they see a lot more people visiting the pantries during this time of year, due to a variety of factors, so it’s important for the food bank to help out.

“Its incredible just to know that families won’t go without food this holiday, even if it is just the small sides,” Marks said. “I mean, anything helps during this time.”

This is the first year for the holiday harvest boxes, and, thanks to community support, the food bank was able to purchase 1,600 items for the boxes.