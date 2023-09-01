SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland is kicking off Hunger Action Month by celebrating National Food Bank Day.

For the month of September, the Food Bank will be sharing ways to put the ‘action’ in Hunger Action Month. Siouxlanders can follow the Food Bank’s Facebook page for more.

In 2022, the Food Bank of Siouxland served more than 25,000 people, including 9,700 children, according to a post on the Food Bank’s Facebook page.

The post notes that it takes many hands to ensure those who are facing food insecurity are able to eat, from more than 100 agencies distributing food, warehouse and drivers delivering and packing orders, and the generous donors who keep food on the shelves. Of course, none of it would be possible without countless volunteers.

To learn how you can become a volunteer, click here.