Food Bank of Siouxland asking for help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual program put on by the Food Bank of Siouxland and Woodhouse Auto Group is asking for your help. The BackPack Program helps children from 10 different area schools get the food they need when they head home from class.

The BackPack Program was launched in October of 2006. In the first year, the Food Bank was able to supply kids at four elementary schools with food sacks each week. As of last year, the Food Bank now serves 10 Siouxland schools: Bryant, Hunt, Irving, Leeds, Liberty, Loess Hills, Riverside, and Utility in Sioux City, along with Harney and Lewis & Clark in South Sioux City. According to the Food Bank, those buildings have an extraordinarily high rate of students participating in the free and reduced lunch program.

Chronically hungry children cannot learn and grow as they should, so your help with the BackPack Program could have a far-reaching impact. If an individual or organization wants to get involved, all they have to do is call the Food Bank of Siouxland at 255-9741 and schedule a date to go and fill backpacks. It will take around an hour, depending on the size of the group.

People can also donate at Woodhouse Auto Group.

Food Bank Executive Director Linda Scheid stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with the details.