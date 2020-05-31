Food Bank of Siouxland appoints Jacob Wanderscheid as new Executive Director

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has announced on Friday that Jacob Wanderscheid will be the new Executive Director.

He’s currently the Assistant Executive Director and will be stepping into the new position as current Director Linda Scheid retires in August.

Wanderscheid joined the Food Bank staff in August 2013 as the Agency Relations Coordinator.

He’s a Siouxland native and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Government from Augustana University in Sioux Falls and a Masters degree in Public Administration from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Wanderscheid and his wife live in Siouxland with their three children. He’s active with his children’s activities that include basketball, dance, and soccer.

