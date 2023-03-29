SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland will be hosting a festival to raise funds and highlight the community’s diverse food options.

The Siouxland Food Festival will be comprised of a variety of local food establishments available for attendees to indulge in. The festival also serves the purpose of benefitting the fight against local hunger.

The event will be taking place at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center on June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival goers can get a taste of their options through tickets. General admission receives one “Big Bite” and two “Little Bites.” VIP admissions will gain access to a VIP area, and all amenities included, and will receive two “Big Bite” tickets as well as two “Little Bite” tickets. Children 10 years old and under will receive one “Little Bite.” All packages include a drink ticket and additional tickets will be available for purchase.

The Food Bank of Siouxland had announced in late December that the event was to take place in February, but the event had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to the release, one in every ten adults and one in every five children face food insecurity within Siouxland, so proceeds from the festival will go towards assisting Siouxland families struggling with food insecurity in the Food Bank of Siouxland’s 11-county service area.

Tickets are available for purchase on The Food Bank of Siouxland’s website. For more information on how to get involved, contact Sidney Marks at sidney@siouxlandfoodbank.org.