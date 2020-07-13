Food Bank of Siouxland announces new associate executive director

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland has announced the appointment of Andrea Purdy as its new Associate Executive Director.

She will be stepping into that role as previous Assistant Director Jacob Wanderscheid will take over the executive director position when Linda Scheid retires in August.

Officials said she led the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, spearheaded environmentally-sustainable practices, supervised the front of house volunteer corps, and assisted the president in various projects.

Purdy was born and raised in Nebraska. She’s graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Sociology, with a focus on social inequality.

Before the food bank, she worked for the Omaha Performing Arts for 11-and-a-half years, holding three positions during that time including her most recent position as the Special Projects Manager.

In her spare time, Purdy enjoys performing in the Omaha-based band, Field Club, spending time with her dog, Henry, traveling, biking, concert-going, and anything related to home improvement and design.

For more information on the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their website.

Latest Stories