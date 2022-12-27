SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland is planning to host a hopefully new annual event to help raise funds.

The Siouxland Food Festival would showcase local restaurants, caterers, bakeries, food trucks, and more all in one place, the Food Bank of Siouxland stated in a release.

The event will be held at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center on February 4, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. VIP tickets will be available, and will allow eventgoers to enter at 11 a.m. Seaboard Triumph Foods is also sponsoring the festival.

The event is also intended to bring awareness to food insecurity in Siouxland. The release specified that one in every five children and one in every ten adults struggle with food insecurity across Siouxland.

Funds from this event will also go towards helping Siouxland families facing food insecurity in the Food Bank of Siouxland’s county service area.