Food Bank of Siouxland and Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA distribute free eggs to Siouxlanders

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The generosity of Siouxland continues to grow during this pandemic.

Tuesday at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City, more than 200,000 eggs were handed out for free.

The fresh eggs were donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland by Daybreak Foods and were being offered to anyone in need and dozens of people took advantage.

Organizers say every little bit of help is important in these uncertain times.

“It’s just incredible to see non-profits coming together and [asking] ‘What can you do? Here’s what I can do.’ And being able to offer this, because, without partnerships, we could not be able to do this. ” said Rhonda Robson with the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

Transportation of the eggs was supplied by Tom Gullickson, Inc., and boxes were provided by Falcon Packaging.