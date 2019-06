SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Siouxlanders took the lead this morning by taking a step to end hunger.

Over at Adams Homestead in North Sioux City, The Food Bank of Siouxland held their 9th annual Leader of the Pack event.

Participants could either run, walk or bike 5, 10 or 15 kilometers around the park.

There were also tons of activities for kids like various fitness challenges.