Fonda plans free meat drive-thru event in partnership with Tyson Foods

FONDA, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Fonda is gearing up for a free meat drive-thru distribution event Friday in partnership with Tyson Foods.

The drive-thru will take place at the Fonda City Maintenance Garage at 102 West 1st Street starting at 6 p.m. until the meat is gone.

The event is also hosted in partnership with the Fonda Police Department, Fonda Fire Department, and Fonda Ambulance Service.

The City of Fonda asks that participants follow the rules outlined below.

Anyone needing assistance, please message the city’s Facebook or call Fonda City Hall at (712) 288-4466 BEFORE Friday, April 24 by 3 p.m.

or call Fonda City Hall at (712) 288-4466 BEFORE Friday, April 24 by 3 p.m. ONE bundle per vehicle

ONE bundle per household

Vehicles come south down Main Street and turn West on 1st Street

DO NOT line up until 6 p.m.

DO NOT block any roadways

DO NOT get out of your vehicles

There is no later pickup or returning of bundles

Have patience as there may be a long line-up

Participants MUST have a Fonda address – includes rural Fonda

First come – first serve until gone

