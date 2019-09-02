Fonda Days demolition derby

FONDA, Iowa (KCAU) — Another fun Labor Day tradition for Siouxlanders taking place in Fonda today.

Fonda has been revving up “The Big Town Celebration” every Labor Day Weekend for 62 years now. And this year is no exception. Sunday, the annual derby attracted fans and drivers from all over Iowa for hours of entertainment.

“We all work together. Everybody comes together we call people and ask to work, nobody turns us down, they are all about it. We just want to make our community better and we want to make sure it shines like it should cause it is awesome,” said Mary Krull, a Fonda town and country volunteer.

Festivities will be continuing throughout the evening, with activities picking up again on Monday with a picnic in the park.