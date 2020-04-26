Folks hold ‘Parade of Love’ for Marcus, Iowa woman with terminal brain cancer

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people are finding ways to spread positivity throughout their communities and that can definitely be said for the town of Marcus on Saturday evening.

Rosie Speck, of Marcus, Iowa, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and had planned to take one last vacation down to Texas but due to complications and the current COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t possible.

So her friends and neighbors held a ‘Parade of Love’ to show how much she’s in the hearts and minds of the people in her community.

“It’s overwhelming, if you can’t tell but I know everybody’s been praying for us and stuff. It’s just harder to put into words really, just all the turnout, what more can I say,” said Steve Speck, Rosie’s Husband.