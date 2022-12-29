SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — On Thursday a local bank presented the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center with a generous donation.

F & M Bank presented the senior center with a check for $1,200 raised by employees from the bank to give to a local organization of their choice. Brent Ruch, the vice president of F & M Bank, said they were excited to present the senior center with money they raised.

“They had a bit of hard luck during the pandemic like a lot of organizations did and trying to kinda bounce back from that, so we thought they were a really great organization to support and help get those meals out to the elderly folks in our community,” Ruch said.

The money given to the senior center will go to help operate the meals on wheels program.