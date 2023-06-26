SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will have a chance to see some flyovers in the area.

According to the 185th Air Refueling Wing from Sioux City, the Air Force Air Mobility Command are planning nationwide, air refueling flyover events that will involve more than 150 aircraft.

The 185th said people in Sioux City will see the flyovers at 9:50 a.m. tomorrow. The flyovers are planned to commemorate 100 years of air refueling.

“For us at Sioux City because we can display exactly what we do every day and we’ll be doing this at different landmarks around the midwest and showing people exactly what we do,” said Cpt. Braden Christensen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

There will also be flyovers above West Okoboji at 12:35 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.