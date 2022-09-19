SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxlanders used a wide variety of transportation to get to a pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

Over at Martin Airfield, the 74th annual Tommy Martin Memorial Drive-In & Fly-in Pancake Breakfast was held.

Pilots from all over the Midwest flew in, and hundreds from Siouxland drove in to share the love of aviation.

The Experimental Aircraft Association even gave out free plane rides to kids.

Tommy Martin III, the event coordinator, said the event is about a shared passion.

“I’d say it’s all about the spirit of aviation and the people that have been involved the know each other. It’s a reason to get together, get everyone back together, renew that enthusiasm and get even more people involved,” Martin said.

Next year will be the 75th annual event, and organizers plan to go even bigger.