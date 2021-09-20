Fly-in pancake breakfast helps get kids interested in aviation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Pilots landed their annual fly-in breakfast event at the Martin Airfield Sunday morning.

Pilots from around the Midwest made the trip to the small airfield outside of South Sioux City to enjoy a meal and to show the community what aviation is all about.

Kids had the chance to see different kinds of planes and even get a free ride. Organizers say it’s important to pass on the passion for flying.

“It is the passing of the baton to the younger generation. Today’s world aviation, the aviation industry is actually growing leaps and bounds and there’s a shortage for pilots,” third-generation pilot J.P Martin said.

The event helped the community explain what aviation is about, all over some hearty breakfast.