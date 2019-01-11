Flurries and light mix expected tonight

The winter storm will generally miss us this time around, but parts of Siouxland could still see some light snow accumulation.

Today we look to stay dry, but we will see plenty of cloud coverage throughout the day. Wind speeds will not be an issue today, sticking around 5 mph throughout.

Tonight the winter storm down south will kick into high gear, and some of that moisture is expected to reach southern Siouxland tonight into tomorrow morning.

Extreme southern Siouxland could see around 1-3 inches of snow. This includes areas such as Carroll, Denison and Audubon.

Right here in Sioux City, we are just looking to see a few flurries here and there, but with warm atmospheric conditions expected, we could also see some freezing drizzle late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Although there is no accumulation expected here in Sioux City, we could still see a few patchy slick spots, especially on untreated roads for a brief period of time.

By the afternoon tomorrow we steer clear of the light precipitation, and the cloud coverage will slowly fade away through the nighttime hours, as well as much of Sunday.

Warmer temperatures move through to start out next week, as we jump to the low to mid 40’s by Monday.

A cooldown follows for us on Wednesday, but we look to remain dry yet again after this light precipitation expected Saturday.

The dry and warm winter conditions looks to continue after this weekend.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News