Flu season continues in Siouxland with South Dakota reporting more than 7,500 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flu season continues across Siouxland.

So far in South Dakota, more than 7,5000 cases of the flu have been reported.

As people work to fight off the flu bug, doctors said this year’s influenza season hasn’t been unusual compared to past seasons regarding the number of cases in South Dakota.

Although flu activity is widespread in the state, health professionals said it’s still not too late to get vaccinated.

“Only about 50%, maybe 60% of South Dakotans get vaccinated. That’s why we continue to see the flu every year. If we could get that up to 85% to 90%, the incidents of influenza would drop off significantly,” said Dr. Daniel Heinemann, Sanford Health.

Dr. Heinemann said getting entire families vaccinated is a best practice, just as simple hand washing is as well.

Here’s another indication of how widespread influenza is across Siouxland.

For the week ending on February 8, 31% of flu tests administered in Iowa came back positive.

In Nebraska, 35% of the more than 4,100 tests were positive.

In South Dakota, 34% positive results that week.