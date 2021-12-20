SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — ‘Tis the season for coughing and sneezing.

The CDC is reporting spikes in cases of flu and other viruses during the holiday season with numbers doubling over the past few weeks.

Iowa Department of of Public Health showed that vaccinations for the flu in 2021 are down 10% compared to 2020.

Deputy director of Siouxland District Health Department, Tyler Brock, spoke to KCAU about what a person can do to protect themselves.

“We really want people to stay home when they’re sick, whether it’s… Honestly we don’t care if it’s COVID or it’s not. We want people to stay home when they’re sick because nobody wants to be sick from any of the other viruses or ailments that are out there as well,” said Brock.

Before taking pills from a medicine cabinet, make sure they are not expired.

The FDA warned the chemical composition of medicines can change making them less effective or even risky to use.