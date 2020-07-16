Floyd Valley Healthcare to open TestIowa clinic on July 20

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVH) will be hosting a free TestIowa clinic site starting on Monday.

The site will be located in the north parking lot area and open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

Officials said any Iowan can be tested for COVID-19 through TestIowa. In order to receive an appointment, an assessment will need to be completed at the TestIowa’s website.

Once you’re on the site, click the “START NOW” button to complete the assessment and choose Plymouth County under the TestIowa clinics.

FVH said the QR code generated from the assessment will be necessary to be screened.

They’re asking people to park in the reserved spaces for TestIowa screening designated by the TestIowa signage.

For any additional questions, click here.

