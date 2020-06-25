Floyd Valley Healthcare to offer antibody testing

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 serology (antibody) testing to the general public.

Results from the antibody test will be sent to the patient, and they are responsible for sharing it with their healthcare provider if they choose.

If a patient has been exposed to COVID-19, their body may develop antibodies starting a week after being infected.

An antibody is a protein in the blood that the immune system uses to help fight viruses and bacteria.

Antibody tests, which are sometimes referred to as IgG, IgM, IgA, or serology tests, may be able to detect whether someone has been exposed to the virus.

Health officials at Floyd Valley Healthcare would like patients to know the following important aspects of doing an antibody test:

Testing for antibodies is new and the usefulness is still being evaluated.

They don’t know yet whether having antibodies means someone is immune to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said antibody tests are most useful in watching the spread of the virus because the tests can show how many people in a given group or area may have been infected.

The CDC does not recommend that antibody tests be used in making health care decisions.

Antibody tests cannot tell a person if they currently have COVID-19 or not.

The COVID-19 antibody test will not be submitted to patient’s insurance by Floyd Valley Healthcare, however, it may be reimbursable under most FSA/HSA plans. For more information on this, patients will need to contact their insurance company by calling the number on the back of the insurance card.

Antibody testing will be done by appointment only. There will also be an $80 fee due at the time of the lab draw.

To schedule an appointment for an antibody test call 712-546-3426.