Floyd Valley Healthcare starts allowing limited visitors on June 1

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare will be allowing limited visitors in the hospital, surgery center, emergency department, and outpatient clinics during regular visitor hours starting on Monday.

The hospital said visitor restrictions are still in place for patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and there will continue to be no visitors at Park Place Estates Assisted Living to protect the “very vulnerable” population.

Health officials mentioned the adequate supply of protective equipment, including masks, is now available so that they can begin to allow more visitors.

There will be one visitor will be allowed with a clinic or outpatient appointment.

One visitor per patient a day will be allowed for the inpatient floor, with the visitor in OB being a birthing partner.

For the end-of-life care, the spouse and/or children will be allowed to visit.

The hospital said patients and visitors must wear masks within a Floyd Valley Healthcare facility and will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building.

For people who wish to visit an inpatient, you will need to enter the facility via the East Entrance.

Health officials are urging patients and visitors to wear a cloth face covering when arriving at the hospital. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided to you.

They’re still asked to observe social distancing of at least six feet between people whenever possible, for example, at the registration areas, and in the waiting rooms.

The hospital mentions that it may be necessary for healthcare providers to be closer than six feet in order to conduct examinations.

“We thank our patients and their families for their cooperation and patience during the time when we needed to restrict all visitors. We know this was difficult for everyone, but it was necessary in order to protect patients and staff while preserving valuable protective equipment,” said Dustin Wright, CEO.

“The health and safety of our patients and our employees continues to be our highest priority. We know visitation is very important in the healing and recovery process. Because COVID-19 is still present in our population, we are taking additional measures toward ensuring the safety of our facilities,” added Wright.

Floyd Valley Healthcare’s customers, patients, and visitors will see the following extra measures of safety:

Industrial-grade cleaning practices in all Floyd Valley Healthcare facilities

Spacing barriers at registration areas

Distance between waiting room chairs

Streamlined processes at registration to result in shorter visits to a facility

Face masks worn by staff and other protective equipment as needed

Hand sanitizer available in waiting rooms

