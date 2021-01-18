Floyd Valley Healthcare sets clinics for second priority group

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare has announced dates and times for healthcare personnel to administer vaccines for the second priority group.

According to the health clinic, as directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the clinic anticipates moving from Tier 1A frontline healthcare workers caring for COVID patients to the Tier 1B priority group. These clinics will begin the second week of February after the clinics wrap up for the 1A priority group.

Due to the current and short-term projections for vaccine allocation for Iowa, Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) recommends the following populations eligible for Phase 1B:

People 75 years or older, or the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1A.

Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state and city or county-operated facilities.

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.

Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers who live in bunk room style housing.

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child well-being and mitigate impact to parent workforce.

First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers).

Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.

Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

Dates for the second priority group to receive vaccinations at the Flyod

· February 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· February 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· February 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The clinic said that appointments are required and can be made by calling 712-546-3646. Vaccinated individuals will be required to remain at the clinic for 15 minutes of observation after receiving the vaccine, with 30 minutes of observation being recommended for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past.

You can visit the CDC website to see their recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations.