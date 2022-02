LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare and Floyd Valley Community Health are conducting an assessment to better understand the concerns of the community.

The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) is an anonymous, 5-to-15-minute survey based on the experiences and opinions of the patients in Plymouth County.

The survey is open until Friday and can be accessed in a web browser or by calling FV Social Services at (712) 546-3330 and requesting a paper copy.