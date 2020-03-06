Floyd Valley Healthcare recognized as a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare announced Friday they have been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

“Our entire healthcare team is committed to making sure every patient is taken care of with not only the highest standard of care but also with compassion for them and their entire family. Nationally, there are 1,350 Critical Access Hospitals, with 82 in the state of Iowa. We are proud to be listed among the 14 hospitals recognized from Iowa. Every year we strive to be the trusted healthcare partner for our communities and this distinction ensures we are not only among the best in our service market but nationally. I could not be more proud of [our] entire team for their tireless dedication,” CEO Dustin Wright said.

The INDEX, based entirely on publicly available data, is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

The INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value-, and finance-based categories.

Hospitals that are recognized as a top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes, and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health, Michael Topchik said.

If you would like to see 2020’s list of Top 100 rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Chartis Center for Rural Health or to speak with someone regarding the INDEX and the Top 100 email Billy Balfour at wbalfour@chartis.com.