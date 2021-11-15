Floyd Valley Healthcare fundraising dinner back in action after canceled last year

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare held an annual dinner fundraiser in Le Mars’ P’s Pizza.

Around 160 people came out for food, local brews, and a silent auction to help Floyd Valley Therapies Expansion purchase equipment. Kids made special table settings for police, fire, and military personnel.

CEO Dustin Wright said they couldn’t be more appreciative.

“We’ve been so fortunate in our community to have the support that we have, again this fundraiser continues to have outstanding turnout,” CEO Wright said. “Last year, we weren’t able to have it due to the COVID pandemic. This year, being able to get people together on a smaller scale, we are just fortunate people will take the time to be here.”



He said they hoped to raise around $75,000 for the project.