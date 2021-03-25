Floyd Valley Healthcare expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone 18 or older

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare has opened up their COVID-19 vaccination clinics to anyone 18 years or older that would like to be vaccinated for the virus, regardless of county of residence.
Health officials said appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or calling 712-546-3646 if you don’t have internet access.
People are asked to bring a form of ID, such as a driver’s license and your insurance information as there will be an administration fee, which is covered by most insurance providers.
After you receive the vaccine, you will also be required to stay at Floyd Valley Healthcare for 15 minutes for observation. Health officials recommend 30 minutes of observation for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past, such as oral medications, foods, bees, etc.
Floyd Valley Healthcare will be providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinics.
The Moderna vaccine is not currently recommended for the following individuals :
- Under the age of 18
- With a known history of a severe allergic reaction
- With a severe allergic reaction to any prior vaccine or other SC/IM/IV injection. However, if anyone experienced a less severe reaction, the vaccine is recommended.