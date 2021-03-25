Floyd Valley Healthcare expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone 18 or older

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Healthcare has opened up their COVID-19 vaccination clinics to anyone 18 years or older that would like to be vaccinated for the virus, regardless of county of residence.

Health officials said appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or calling 712-546-3646 if you don’t have internet access.

People are asked to bring a form of ID, such as a driver’s license and your insurance information as there will be an administration fee, which is covered by most insurance providers.

After you receive the vaccine, you will also be required to stay at Floyd Valley Healthcare for 15 minutes for observation. Health officials recommend 30 minutes of observation for patients who have experienced a severe allergic reaction in the past, such as oral medications, foods, bees, etc.

Floyd Valley Healthcare will be providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinics.

The Moderna vaccine is not currently recommended for the following individuals :