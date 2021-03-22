Floyd Valley Healthcare closing Test Iowa site, expanding COVID-19 guidelines

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare announced COVID-19 updates to their clinic, including closing the Test Iowa site and expanding COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

According to Floyd Valley Healthcare, due to COVID testing declining from peak use and the number of immunized Plymouth County residents continues to increase, Floyd Valley Clinics will be adjusting a few COVID-related patient protocols, including closing the Test Iowa site on March 31. It will also be the final day for the Respiratory Care Clinic in the current north entrance location.

People experiencing COVID-suspected symptoms can be seen in the Floyd Valley Clinics in Le Mars, Marcus, and Remsen. When making your appointment, be sure to alert your care team to all of your symptoms. When arriving for your appointment, please utilize the Respiratory Care designated parking, call the number on the sign and remain in your car until being called by the care team. If needed, a COVID test can be ordered by the provider. Deep cleaning of exam rooms will be performed between patients to assure patient safety.

For those needing a COVID test prior to travel, please call either your care team directly or the Le Mars Clinic Lab at 546-3426. The clinic will be offering PCR testing for $175 and antigen testing for $40. Be sure to confirm with your airline and/or destination which test they require. These tests will be performed by appointment only in the clinic lab. Visitors are asked to enter the west entrance to check-in and register.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be offered based on allocation from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Floyd Valley Healthcare has expanded the vaccination guidelines to include anyone 18 years of age or older that lives, works, or doctors in Plymouth County. The clinic recommends that appointments be made by logging onto the clinic’s website. For those that do not have access to a computer, you can call 712-546-3646.

The clinics ask visitors to continue wearing masks in public, limit large social gatherings and remain vigilant with hand hygiene.