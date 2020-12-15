Floyd Valley Healthcare asking public to help make face masks

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVH) is seeking the public’s help in making homemade masks for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Back in March, when the pandemic began, FVH first asked for help in creating pieces of PPE. However, because of the long-term duration of the pandemic, the healthcare system could use another batch, according to FVH Community Relations Manager Ann Cole-Nelson.

“With a prolonged event, we are starting to see PPE that needs to be retired,” Cole-Nelson said. “Some of these disposable items are not available currently, so we are using and washing items to keep everyone safe,” said Cole-Nelson.

The hospital has information for those wishing to make their own masks for donation. Optimal fabric comes from single-ply cotton-blend t-shirt material with a second choice being quilting cotton. It is asked that the material be washed prior to sewing.

The hospital has steps on how to make a face coverings here. They have also provided videos on how to sew head bouffants and foot coverings. You can watch those videos down below.