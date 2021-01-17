Floyd Valley Healthcare and Musketeers team up for January’s Hot Shot recipient

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Floyd Valley Healthcare and the Sioux City Musketeers celebrated a very special Siouxland kid through their Hot Shots program on Saturday.

KCAU 9 News shares the story of a brave, little girl who conquered the odds after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

“Like super-duper strong,” said Hayden Pippett, the January Hot Shot recipient.

“Hayden strong, that’s just what she says, and she’ll tell you,” said Craig Pippett, Hayden’s father.

It’s been a long road to recovery for eight-year-old Hayden. She was rushed to the hospital after a severe car crash in 2018 which claimed her older sister’s life.

“Hayden got a traumatic brain injury. She spent a long time in the hospital. She was in ICU in Sioux Falls for 40-something days, then we moved to Madonna in Lincoln, Nebraska,” said Craig.

She went day by day, relearning basic life skills like walking and talking.

“It’s hard to tell what she’s been through, and she doesn’t know, so I mean that’s a blessing in that end of the world that she doesn’t remember any of it,” said Craig.

Hayden is continuing to gain her strength back at Floyd Valley Healthcare.

“To and speech therapy, and she did therapy for quite some time,” said Craig.

It’s no surprise she was chosen by the hospital and the Musketeer’s organization to be this year’s January Hot Shot.

“We come in a limo, we get to see the game, and we get some fun things from the musketeers and just have a great night,” said Ann Cole-Nelson with Floyd Valley Healthcare.

“We give them a jersey, and they have a number one on the back because they are our number one star for the night and their last name,” said Heather Campbell, with the Sioux City’s Musketeers.

The program honors pediatric patients who have chronic health issues, giving them a night out to just be kids as well as providing a lesson for the players out on the ice.

“They have an immense amount of strength and what a great portrait for our guys and no bad days, and that’s how we roll, and it’s exciting to help,” said Head Coach of the Musketeers Luke Strand.

Click here to nominate a pediatric patient.