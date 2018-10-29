Floyd Valley Foundation's 'Treasure Your Chest' event to put spotlight on breast health

LE MARS, Iowa - Breast cancer awareness month is just wrapping up, but a Siouxland hospital is continuing to put the spotlight on breast health.

The Floyd Valley Foundation's 'Treasure Your Chest' event will take place on Saturday, November 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. That will held on the upper level of the Le Mars Convention Center.

The annual fall fundraising event will feature craft beer and wine tasting.

The Floyd Valley Foundation is raising money for the hospital to purchase a 3D Mammography machine.

If you would like more information, you can contact Amy at amy.harnack@floydvalley.org or by calling 712-546-3348.